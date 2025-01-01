Netflix proceeding with Building the Band series following Liam Payne's death - report

Netflix bosses are reportedly set to move ahead with new show Building the Band despite Liam Payne's tragic death.

The former One Direction singer died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina last October. He was 31.

Before his passing, Payne served on the judging panel of the talent discovery series alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. The programme was shot in the U.K. last August.

While Netflix leaders declined to comment on whether the series would proceed at the time of Payne's death, at a special presentation in Los Angeles on Wednesday, vice president of Nonfiction Series and Sports, Brandon Riegg, indicated the streamer had no plans to shelve the show.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Riegg confirmed Netflix bosses are having conversations with Payne's family and that more will be announced in the "near future".

Meanwhile, sources told the outlet that producers are considering ways they can address Payne's loss in the series, such as by offering a tribute featuring Nicole, Kelly, and host, Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean, in the opening episode.

In the original press release, producers explained that Building the Band follows contestants as they "find their perfect bandmates solely based on musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit".

"Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first," executive producer Cat Lawson stated. "With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage."