Dwyane Wade reveals he had cancerous tumour removed from kidney

Dwyane Wade underwent surgery to have a cancerous tumour removed from his kidney 13 months ago.

On Thursday's episode of The Why with Dwyane Wade podcast, the retired professional basketball player revealed that he had 40 per cent of his right kidney removed in December 2023.

Influenced by his father Dwyane Wade Sr.'s own experiences with prostate cancer, Dwyane recalled how he decided to make an appointment with his doctor after he began having stomach issues, cramps, and trouble urinating.

"On the process of checking, like, 'Why is my p**s coming out slow, why is my stream ain't powerful? Why is it a lil weak?'" he recounted to co-host Bob Metelus.

A full-body scan revealed that there was a "cyst/tumour" on one kidney, with multiple medical experts advising him to undergo surgery.

"Thank God that I did do the surgery because the tumour was cancerous. So, I have one kidney and I have another kidney that is (at) 60 per cent. They took 40 per cent of my kidney to make sure they can get all the cancer off it," the 43-year-old continued.

Dwyane didn't offer any further details on his current health.

However, he did reflect on how difficult he found it to be vulnerable with his loved ones amid the diagnosis and surgery.

"My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak. That moment was probably the weakest point I've ever felt in my life. The moment I was by myself, I was struggling, dog. As a man, you never want your family to see you weak," he said. "Don't want to be perceived weak, don't want to be seen in your weakest moments but I had to... I saw everybody show up for me and be there for me and in that process, in my weakness I found strength in my family."

Dwyane shares six-year-old daughter Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union and is also father to Zaire, 22, Zaya, 17, and Xavier, 11, from previous relationships.