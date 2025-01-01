Patrick J. Adams auditioned for Pretty Little Liars cameo to win back Troian Bellisario

Patrick J. Adams auditioned for a guest spot on TV show Pretty Little Liars to win back his now-wife Troian Bellisario.

The Suits actor guest-starred on the teen drama in 2010 in a bid to win back his now-wife, who played Spencer Hastings in the series, after she dumped him.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast, Troian explained that Patrick "put in the work".

"It was the first season of Pretty Little Liars, and we actually broke up. I broke up with him," the 39-year-old explained. "And, like, the morning after we broke up, he got the audition for something for Pretty Little Liars, and he knew Gayle Pillsbury, our casting director, and he prepared the c**p out of it and went in and... did the audition, and Gayle was like, 'You're amazing. I love you.'"

Troian then recalled that Patrick, 43, was serious about getting the one-episode guest role.

"He was like, 'Okay, but, like, I really want this role,'" the actress told the podcast host. "And then he called his agents at the time and they were like, 'Okay. Like, you're coming in really hot for, like, an ABC Family, like, guest star role. Like, I don't understand.'"

Troian joked that while his agents were trying to focus on getting Patrick his own show, he was more focused on getting the guest spot.

The actress then revealed that as soon as he got the part, he called her to tell her.

"He was like, 'Okay, well, I know that we just broke up, but I'm gonna be at your table read and I'm gonna be on your set. So, you know, we should probably talk,'" she remembered. "And then we fully talked - which I think you know what that means - and got back together."

Troian then hilariously revealed that Patrick "wasn't even at the table read" and they were never on set at the same time.

The couple have been married since 2016 and have two daughters; Aurora, six, and Elliot, three.