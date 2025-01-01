Pamela Anderson claims Donald Trump paid her to attend his birthday

Pamela Anderson has claimed she was once paid by Donald Trump to attend his birthday party.

The iconic 57-year-old Canadian actress found fame in the 1990s in the smash TV show Baywatch - and also modelled as a Playboy playmate in the same decade.

Anderson has explained that as part of her playmate duties, she would be paid to attend events - and Trump allegedly called up the Playboy Mansion to request her attendance at a glitzy party.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel asked Anderson when she appeared as a guest on his show on Thursday, "Is it true that Trump once paid you to come to his birthday party?"

Responding, the actress confirmed, "When you're a playmate, they give you $500 (£403) a day to pretty much go anywhere, so I was hired at that time for a birthday party, as far as I remember."

Kimmel then asked, "For him?" - to which Anderson said, "Yeah."

The talk show host then commented, "How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party. Although it's very reasonable."

As the live studio audience chuckled, Anderson added, "I think it was his birthday. I don't know."

Earlier this month, Trump made his return to the White House after being elected as President of the US for a second time last year.

After re-entering office on 20 January, he has sparked surprise with sweeping changes in a variety of areas - including immigration and Federal Funding.