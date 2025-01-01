Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón quits X due to 'campaign of hate'

Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón has explained that she felt compelled to quit X after experiencing a "campaign of hate".

The 52-year-old Spanish star stands to walk away with the Best Actress award at the 2025 Academy Awards in March for her titular performance in crime musical drama Emilia Pérez.

But the performer has been bombarded with abuse online from transphobic film fans and others who have slammed the Mexico-set musical for failing to include Mexican performers.

Further trouble was sparked for Gascón when inflammatory tweets about race and immigration resurfaced - prompting her to deactivate her account.

Explaining her reasoning to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I'm sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request I am closing my account on X.

"I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion. I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything."

The star went on to address her old comments that had been dragged back into the spotlight - after she had been on the receiving end of toxic comments.

She said, "I have defended each and every one of the minorities in this world and supported any event against racism, freedom of religion or homophobia, in the same way that I have criticised the hypocrisy that underlies them, because the first thing I am self-critical of is myself."

She added, "Forgive me because I keep going from one side to the other and I cannot be responding to every single thing you bring up to try to sink me. It is clear that there is something very dark behind it."