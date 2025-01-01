Pete Davidson declares he is 'the girl' in his relationships

Pete Davidson has shared his preferences when it comes to romance - revealing he is "the girl" in a relationship.

The 31-year-old has a long list of A-List exes - including Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, the latter of whom he was briefly engaged to.

Reflecting on his relationships during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, he said, "I'm the girl, I think, whenever I'm in a relationship. So, some guys are shy and like when a lady's like, 'Hey,' you know?"

Show host Barrymore, 49, was stunned by the revelation and asked the former SNL comedian if he looks for "assertiveness" from women.

He replied, "I do. Because I grew up (with) all ladies in the house, so I act pretty feminine."

Davidson's romance revelations come weeks after he declared he was sick of being known for his chaotic love life.

He confessed to W Magazine last December, "I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it's (a) movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures.

"That's when I want to be seen. I don't want to be this f**king loser who just dates people. That's not who I am."

Davidson's most recent romance was with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline - with the pair starting their romance in September 2023, but the relationship collapsed in July 2024.