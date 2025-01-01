Kaia Gerber dating Lewis Pullman - report

Kaia Gerber started dating Lewis Pullman after she split from Austin Butler, and has been keeping the new relationship under wraps.

Us Weekly reports that the two started dating in early December 2024, but waited until news of the model's split from Oscar nominee Austin Butler was out before taking the relationship public.

Gerber and Pullman were spotted looking cosy together in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The pair have known each other for a while. They both grew up in Los Angeles and have famous parents - Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos tycoon Rande Gerber, while Pullam's father is Independence Day star Bill Pullman.

Lewis, who appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, dated Andie MacDowell's daughter Rainey Qualley in 2022.

Gerber dated Butler for three years before reports earlier this month that they had called time on their romance.

She has also dated Aussie heartthrob Jacob Elordi and told Vogue in 2021 that their romance taught her lessons about what she's looking for in a partner.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said at the time.