Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcome baby via surrogate

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have welcomed a baby girl.

The Emily in Paris actor and her film director husband shared on social media the news that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"Welcome to the centre of our world Tove Jane McDowell," Collins wrote in a joint Instagram announcement.

The new mum shared a photo of the baby girl, lying bundled in a bassinet. A monogrammed blanket with her name written in gold was draped over the cradle.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way," the caption continued.

The couple tied the knot in September 2021, with the Barcelona star sharing at the time: "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell."

Collins and McDowell, the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, were first linked in 2019.

Collins yesterday marked her father Phil Collins' 74th birthday with a message on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Dad," she wrote. "I couldn't love you marked or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again."