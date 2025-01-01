Robert Pattinson was 'very convinced' by Suki Waterhouse's viral prank

Robert Pattinson was fooled by his partner Suki Waterhouse when she pranked him during an interview last year.

Last year, the Twilight star was pranked by his girlfriend when, as part of an interview with Elle, she called him up and pretended they had both been asked to host the reality TV show Love Is Blind and she wanted to accept.

In his own recent interview with the publication, Robert admitted he was shocked by how convincing Suki was.

"It did worry me how good she was at doing it," the actor quipped. "Especially when I saw the video. I'm like, 'Wow, you can lie to me so easily! And you can really, really keep a very straight face.'"

The Batman star, 38, then said he couldn't have pulled off the prank as well as the Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 33.

"There's no way, I would never have been able to do that - she would've called me out in two seconds if I was doing it to her," he told the publication. "And for some reason, I was very convinced that she thought it was a good idea. But, I mean... maybe it is a good idea! I honestly don't know!"

He continued, "I always think that when someone comes to you with enthusiasm about something, never break their dream."

At the time, the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire actor handled the prank gracefully but made it clear he wasn't keen on taking the job, even asking Suki if she had "gone mad".

Robert and Suki, who are reportedly engaged, began dating in July 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, early last year.