Cynthia Erivo teases character in Children of Blood and Bone

Cynthia Erivo has teased details about her character in the upcoming film Children of Blood and Bone.

It was recently announced that the Wicked actress will play Admiral Kaea in Gina Prince-Bythewood's feature adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling young adult novel of the same name.

The film, which stars Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris and Tosin Cole, follows Zelie, a young woman living in a fantasy African kingdom who embarks on a mission to reclaim the magic that was stolen from her people by a ruthless king.

Discussing the new project, Erivo told Deadline that fans can expect to see a new side of her in the action fantasy.

"I'm very excited. It's the first time I get to work with Gina Prince-Bythewood," she gushed. "I love the character that I'm playing. I never do things twice, so this is not a woman you've seen me play before. I'm so excited."

In addition to the young actors and Erivo, Children of Blood and Bone also stars Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It is due to be released on 15 January 2027.

The British star's upcoming projects also include the sci-fi thriller Blink Speed, the movie adaptation of the play Prima Facie, and an episode in the Natasha Lyonne-starring series Poker Face.

"My episode is absolutely unhinged. It's absolutely unhinged and it's nothing like I've ever done before and I'm really proud of it. It was so much fun to do, but it's crazy," she said of her appearance.

Erivo gave the interview to celebrate her Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. She was shortlisted alongside Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).

The winners will be announced on 2 March.