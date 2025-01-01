King Charles sends 'deepest possible sympathy' after DC plane crash

King Charles III has reacted to the recent American Airlines plane crash over Washington, DC.

The monarch has penned a heartfelt note paying tribute to the victims and their loved ones.

"My family and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the dreadful news of the tragic air accident in Washington, DC, which has led to such a devastating loss of life," the British monarch shared in a statement released on Saturday by Buckingham Palace.

"Our hearts, and our special thoughts, are with the people of the United States and our deepest possible sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims."

He continued, "I would also like to pay a particular tribute to the emergency responders who acted so quickly to this horrendous event."

He signed the note simply, "Charles R."

News broke on 29 January that a commercial flight travelling from Wichita, Kansas collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River.

All 67 people involved in the accident died, including the flight's 60 passengers and four crew members.

Search crews are still working to recover bodies in the river. As of Saturday, 26 victims have yet to be found.