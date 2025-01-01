Justin Baldoni launches website in case against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has published a website to present his side of the story in his war with his co-star Blake Lively.

The It Ends With Us star is defending himself against Lively's allegation he sexually harassed her when they were making the movie.

The website currently has two links on it: one to the amended complaint filed by Baldoni and his studio against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds; and the other showing a timeline of relevant events in the case.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman told TMZ the website will chronologically trace the facts from beginning to end, starting when Baldoni acquired rights to the film.

The site features email and text messages between Baldoni and Lively, plus communications between Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios and other cast members.

TMZ reports that the motivation behind the website is to refute Lively's claims and provide a place for interested followers to access legal documents that are already in the public domain.

Lively and Reynolds reportedly attempted to get a court order to stop the website - which they called a "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" - from being published but were unsuccessful.

It Ends With Us, based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover, was a huge box office success in the summer of 2024, but its achievements have been overshadowed by the legal drama between its co-stars.