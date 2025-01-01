Sundance pulls Twinless amid Dylan O'Brien sex scene leak

Dylan O'Brien's latest movie has been pulled from a streaming platform after the star's sex scenes were recorded illegally and shared on social media.

Former Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner star O'Brien stars in the upcoming comedy-drama film Twinless, which this week won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film, written and directed by O'Brien's co-star James Sweeney, tells the story of two young men who "strike up an unlikely, sexually intense friendship after meeting in a support group for twinless twins".

As well as screening at the festival, it was available to stream on Sundance's streaming platform for Film Festival members who couldn't attend a screening.

But in recent days, footage of a sex scene has circulated on X.

O'Brien, who is reportedly dating model Rachael Lange, and has in the past been linked to stars including Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, appears in a graphic same-sex scene.

As the clips circulated, Sundance took Twinless - a film still seeking distribution - off its streaming platform.

"The film Twinless was a victim of some copyright infringement on various social media platforms, therefore the festival, in partnership with the filmmakers, have made the decision to remove the film from the Sundance Film Festival online platform. We regret that online ticket holders will no longer be able to access the film," a Sundance spokesperson told Variety.