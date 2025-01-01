Jacqueline Bisset reveals she's 'unsympathetic' about #MeToo

Jacqueline Bisset has revealed she's "unsympathetic" toward women who came forward during the #MeToo movement.

The Deep actor addressed the issue in an interview with Page Six.

"I understand as an idea, it's important that men behave, but I do really think it's important that women behave, too," Bisset opined.

"I think how you dress, what your subtext is, is very, very important. It's very dangerous and not to be played with."

The Murder on the Orient Express star shared her thoughts that perhaps women are free of blame if "you don't know anything about men", but added that she's "very unsympathetic to these stories, these #MeToo things".

"You have to be very careful what you put out," she explained.

Bisset suggested that as an antidote to possible harassment, women "need to learn the word 'no' or the F-word or something and you have to do it and you can get through it without any problem".

The actor, who first moved to the US from the UK in 1967, says she's never experienced any sexual harassment.

"I was very determined not to have anything happen to me and I was completely devoted to that idea," she says.

Bisset's latest role is in the movie Loren & Rose, in which she plays an aging actor looking to reinvigorate her career.