Amy Schumer reveals Britney Spears and Megan Thee Stallion haven't read her DMs

Amy Schumer has revealed she sent DMs to Britney Spears and Megan Thee Stallion but they haven't been read.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, the Trainwreck actress revealed she reached out to the pop star and rapper privately via social media but her messages have been left unread.

"Both Megan Thee Stallion and Britney Spears has one of those shady DMs from me sitting in their inbox... Never have they been read," she stated.

When asked why she reached out to the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker, Amy admitted she wanted to hang out with Megan after meeting her at an awards party.

"You send them, you know, you're like, you feel connected to someone. Actually, I have met her. I met her at like an Oscar thing," the comedian explained. "So I think I just wanted to be like, should we have a friendship? And she, in return, has not followed me. I respect (that). I think she's smart. I think that's a smart move."

The Inside Amy Schumer star didn't divulge what she wrote to the Toxic singer, however, she indicated that her message was about Britney name-dropping her in her 2023 autobiography The Woman in Me.

"She mentioned me in her book and god damn that felt amazing," she added.

In the memoir, the pop star wrote that she found comfort and inspiration from following comedians like Amy on Instagram when she was under her conservatorship between 2008 and 2021.

"(I) found myself laughing more - transported by comedians like Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Jo Koy," she penned. "I developed such respect for their wit and their cleverness, how they use language to get under people's skin and to make them laugh. That's a gift."