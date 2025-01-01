Zendaya gained confidence when she started auditioning for roles.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she developed a "sense of self" when she started auditioning for TV and film roles.

"I was a shy kid, and I gained confidence and a sense of self when I started to audition," Zendaya said. "I'd create my own little outfits, do my own hair and makeup. Falling into different characters helped me get out of my shell."

The Challengers star then pointed out that as well as being a shy child, she was also tall.

"Shy and tall," she told the publication. "Not as tall as my mom, though. She's been six-feet-four since she was 16, so I have nothing to complain about."

Talking about what she loves about acting, Zendaya explained that she likes being able to leave her character's problems behind.

"A reason why I love my job is it allows me the space to be less self-critical and try things, because I don't have to deal with the consequences of the character's actions in real life," the star stated. "When I'm Rue (in Euphoria) or when I'm Tashi (in Challengers), for example, I can just be messy, let the instincts come, and not judge myself because I'm not judging them."

The Greatest Showman actress also shared that when she walks red carpets, she is always playing a character.

"That helps. It really does, because it's an odd thing to get up in front of people and pose in a crazy outfit," she acknowledged. "For me, if I create a character, it makes it feel less strange."

The star has linked her outfits to her characters in the past, such as wearing tennis-themed outfits during the press tour for Challengers.