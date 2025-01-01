Joe Alwyn was thrilled to work with Guy Pearce again on The Brutalist

The actors worked together on 2018's Mary Queen of Scots and the 2019 TV miniseries A Christmas Carol before reuniting for their third collaboration, The Brutalist, in which they play father and son for the first time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alwyn shared that he enjoyed exploring a new dynamic with his frequent co-star.

"I worked with Guy twice before on a couple of things. It was really nice seeing him and having him be my dad. That was lovely," he said. "Having that familiarity with another actor or director or someone in the crew always helps. I think it's a really interesting relationship between Harry and Harrison."

In Brady Corbet's epic drama, Pearce and Alwyn play Harrison and Harry Van Buren, a wealthy father and son duo who befriend a Hungarian immigrant, Adrien Brody's Lazlo Toth, and commission him to build a mammoth community centre on their land.

The Kinds of Kindness actor also had nothing but praise for the Australian actor's focus and commitment during every scene.

"It was amazing working with Guy again, and I've always noticed, the last two times as well, his level of focus and the way he interrogates the scene," he gushed. "It's so impressive to watch. He picks everything apart in such a smart way, but then just throws it away in the doing of it."

The Brutalist recently received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Brody and Best Supporting Actor for Pearce.