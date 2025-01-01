Reese Witherspoon urgently confronts Kate Winslet feud rumours

Reese Witherspoon has urgently confronted speculation that she fell out with Kate Winslet.

The 48-year-old Cruel Intentions star sparked a flurry of speculation last week when she revealed an unnamed Hollywood star had fallen out with her following an awards show presentation years ago.

She had claimed she was invited to present an award to the unnamed star, but misjudged the tone and inadvertently insulted her then-friend by delivering a roast-style speech.

Fans quickly deduced the star in question was Winslet, 49, as Witherspoon had handed her an award at the 16th Annual BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.

Confronting speculation via Instagram Stories, the Legally Blonde icon wrote, "Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W.

"We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet. We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

Hammering home her point, she added, "This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!"

The rumours were sparked when Witherspoon told People magazine, "So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."

Teasing her speech, she added, "I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?' I'm still embarrassed about it."