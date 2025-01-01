Karla Sofía Gascón breaks down in tearful apology

Karla Sofía Gascón has broken down in tears while issuing a heartfelt apology over old social media comments.

The 52-year-old Oscar nominee faced a backlash after old tweets showing her commenting on the death of George Floyd resurfaced.

This prompted her to delete her X account last week and issue a statement in which she defended herself from the online abuse she has been subjected to.

Appearing on CNN en Español on Saturday evening, the Emilia Pérez star broke down in tears as she addressed the furore and explained why she is refusing to withdraw from the upcoming 2025 Oscars.

She said, "I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job and what is being valued is my acting work.

"And I cannot renounce a nomination either because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone, I am not a racist, nor am I anything that all these people have taken it upon themselves to try to make others believe that I am."

Apologising for her past social media posts, she said, "My most sincere apologies to all the people who may have felt offended by the ways I express myself in my past, in my present and in my future."

There are fears that the scandal may have cost Gascón, the first transgender woman to be nominated for the Best Actress gong, the chance of walking away as a winner when the ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday 2 March.