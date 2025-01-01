Patrick Schwarzenegger shares secret to his 10-year relationship with Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed the secret to his 10-year romance with Abby Champion.

The 31-year-old actor - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - first started dating model Champion, 27, in 2015 and they became engaged in December 2023.

Now the actor has revealed the simple daily ritual that they have which keeps them close.

The White Lotus star told InStyle, "Every morning I go on a walk with my fiancée to the beach...It's just us. No work, no noise.

"We go down there and just think about what we're thankful for. That's a constant in my life. I think it's great to have a moment in your day where you can take stock."

Gushing over his bride-to-be, Schwarzenegger added, "I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well."

Reflecting on his romance with Champion, which began after they met through a mutual friend, Schwarzenegger said he feels like he has already married her.

He said, "We've been together 10 years, so it's like we're basically married. But we're better as humans together than we would be apart. We bring out the best in each other."

While the couple became engaged in 2023, Schwarzenegger revealed last year that wedding plans have stalled.

He told Us Weekly, "We haven't even started (wedding planning). We are slow! I'm working right now, so I'm out of town for the next bit."