Pete Davidson's Dog Man triumphs at box office

Dog Man has taken top spot at the US box office, earning a whopping $36 million (£29 million) in ticket sales.

The animated adventure based on the popular children's book series was top dog this weekend, with showings in more than 3800 cinemas across the US.

Pete Davidson provides the voice for the evil Petey the cat, who declares war on the police officer who is half-man, half-dog in the film from the world of Captain Underpants.

"I'm a huge Dav Pilkey fan," Davidson told CBS. "I grew up reading all the Captain Underpants books. My mom got them for me. All the young kids in my family, they all read Dog Man, they're obsessed with Dog Man," he shared.

Starring alongside Davidson are Poppy Liu as Butler, Lil Rel Howery as Chief, and Isla Fisher as Sarah Hatoff.

Coming in a distant second was the psychological thriller Companion starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. The dark comedy earned $9.5 million (£7.7 million) at US the box office.

Mufasa: The Lion King dropped to third place, but is still bringing in the dollars with audiences after seven weeks in cinemas, this week earning another $6.1 million (£4.95 million).