Hugh Jackman 'deeply disappointed' after cancelling 2025 BST Hyde Park show

Hugh Jackman is "deeply disappointed" after pulling out of his BST Hyde Park show.

The Australian star has announced he has had to withdraw from the London music festival due to an "unforeseen conflict" in his schedule.

Hugh was set to perform a string of songs from musicals including The Greatest Showman, The Boy From Oz, The Music Man and Les Misérables with a live orchestra on Sunday 6 July.

In a statement released by BST Hyde Park on Monday, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor expressed his disappointment at the cancellation.

"Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th," the 56-year-old said.

"This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much," he continued. "Thank you to all the people who've purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information."

The X-Men star concluded, "London, I will see you soon! Hugh Jackman."

It is currently unclear if a new performer will replace Jackman on that date.

The annual summer festival still boasts a star-studded line-up including Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan and Jeff Lynne's ELO.

Jackman previously performed in the U.K. in 2019 as part of his The Man. The Music. The Show. tour.

Although he has cancelled his London set, the actor will still perform his show, titled From New York With Live, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He will perform one weekend per month between April and October.