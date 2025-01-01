NEWS The Brutalist wins Film of the Year from London Film Critics’ Circle Newsdesk Share with :





The UK’s leading film writers and broadcasters spread the wealth at the annual London Critics’ Circle film awards ceremony, held at London’s May Fair Hotel and hosted by Circle member Mark Kermode. Fifteen titles were honoured across 18 categories, and though The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s epic American immigrant saga, won only a single prize, it was the big one for Film of the Year.



Corbet’s film emerged victorious in a tight contest that saw Edward Berger’s Vatican thriller Conclave take two awards for British/Irish Film of the Year and Actor of the Year for Ralph Fiennes, while RaMell Ross’s radical Colson Whitehead adaptation Nickel Boys was recognised with Director of the Year and the Technical Achievement Award for Jomo Fray’s first-person cinematography. Jesse Eisenberg’s dark comedy A Real Pain was the night’s other multiple prizewinner, landing Screenwriter of the Year for the actor-filmmaker, and Supporting Actor of the Year for costar Kieran Culkin. Payal Kapadia’s Mumbai-set drama All We Imagine as Light was named Foreign Language Film of the Year, while the Palestinian-Israeli collective behind No Other Land took Documentary of the Year.



Alongside Conclave, British productions awarded by the Circle in the top categories included Mike Leigh’s intimate character study Hard Truths, which took Actress of the Year for Marianne Jean-Baptiste, while Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was named Animated Feature of the Year. In the British/Irish-specific categories, Saoirse Ronan won British/Irish Performer of the Year for her performances in The Outrun and Blitz, 14-year-old Nykiya Adams won Young British/Irish Performer of the Year for her screen debut in Andrea Arnold’s Bird, and Rich Peppiatt won the Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker award for writing and directing the hip-hop biopic Kneecap. Nina Gantz took British/Irish Short Film of the Year for her Oscar- and Bafta-nominated animation Wander to Wonder.



American actor Zoe Saldaña was honoured twice by the Circle. The star of such hits as Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy had already been announced as the winner of the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation — presented at the ceremony by America Ferrera and last year’s winner Colman Domingo — while she further took Supporting Actress of the Year for her Spanish-language turn in Jacques Audiard’s cartel musical Emilia Pérez.



The night’s second honorary award, the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film, went to Daniel Craig, 20 years after he earned the Circle’s British Actor of the Year award for Enduring Love. After a reunion with his Bond costar Fiennes, Craig was presented with the award by Lesley Manville, his costar in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, for which he was also an Actor of the Year nominee this year. Finally, the Breakthrough Performer award, initiated last year, went to Anora star and Actress of the Year nominee Mikey Madison.



The 45th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards were voted by the 210 members of Film Section of the Critics’ Circle, the UK’s longest-standing and most prestigious critics’ organisation. Films are automatically eligible if they are released in UK cinemas or on premiere streaming services between mid-February 2024 and mid-February 2025.



Full list of winners:



FILM OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Seesaw Media

The Brutalist - directed by Brady Corbet



FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

All We Imagine as Light - directed by Payal Kapadia



DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

No Other Land - directed by Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor



ANIMATED FEATURE OF THE YEAR

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - directed by Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham



BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

Conclave - directed by Edward Berger



DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys



SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain



ACTRESS OF THE YEAR - sponsored by WS Hair Pro

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths



ACTOR OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Reddit

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave



SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez



SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Mikey Madison - Anora



BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER - sponsored by MetFilm

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap



BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Saoirse Ronan - Blitz and The Outrun



YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Nykiya Adams - Bird



BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

Wander to Wonder - directed by Nina Gantz



TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Nickel Boys - cinematography by Jomo Fray



DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Daniel Craig



DEREK MALCOLM AWARD FOR INNOVATION

Zoe Saldaña



WINNERS BY FILM:



2:

Conclave (Black Bear)

Nickel Boys (Curzon)

A Real Pain (Searchlight)



1:

All We Imagine As Light (BFI)

Anora (Universal)

Bird (Mubi)

Blitz (Apple)

The Brutalist (Universal)

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Hard Truths (StudioCanal)

Kneecap (Curzon)

No Other Land (Dogwoof)

The Outrun (StudioCanal)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)

Wander to Wonder

