Brian Austin Green hits out at Machine Gun Kelly amid Megan Fox pregnancy

Brian Austin Green has lashed out at Machine Gun Kelly amid ex-wife Megan Fox's pregnancy journey.

The 51-year-old actor was married to 38-year-old Fox from 2010 until 2021 - and she went on to date musician MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, 34.

Green and Fox share three children together - and the announcement of her pregnancy with MGK came days before shock news reports claimed that they had split.

On Sunday, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Green hit out at his ex-wife's younger lover, re-posting an image that showed MGK expressing frustration over a tabloid narrative that he is "not on good terms" with his pregnant ex.

The singer had earlier shared a cryptic message about fake "sources" leaking details of his relationship breakdown with the Transformers star.

Green wrote in a later-deleted Instagram Stories post, "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people."

The unexpected outburst comes three months after reports claimed Fox and the Papercuts singer had called time on their relationship despite the approaching arrival of their first child together.

Green has previously shared his thoughts on the relationship collapse, telling TMZ in December 2024, "I'm heartbroken about it. Because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

He added the events were "a tragic situation" and that he "wouldn't wish that on anybody."

Fox and MGK were first linked in 2020 and they became engaged in 2022 - but the romance has followed an on-off format in the years since.