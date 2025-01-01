Rumer Willis gives health update on her father Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis has shared an update on the health and condition of her father, Bruce Willis.

The 36-year-old actress is the daughter of Die Hard icon Bruce, 69, and Oscar nominee Demi Moore, 62 - who were married from 1987 until 2000.

In 2022, it was revealed that Bruce was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia - a condition that interferes with the ability to comprehend or formulate language.

The following year, the family shared further heartbreaking news that Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday, Rumer offer and update on her father, revealing, "He's doing great.

"I think, obviously as many people in California, the thing we're all kind of the most scared, dealing with is just fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay.

"Because my family, we're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, (it's) so lovely, because we really are a unit."

The mum-of-one - who split from husband Derek Thomas last year - candidly opened up on how her parent's divorced affected her, revealing, "I think the thing I'm most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other.

"We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what... And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I'm working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they've set."

Reflecting on her childhood, she added, "Growing up especially, it was the rise of the internet. It was the rise of a lot of celebrity bloggers kind of tearing people down and you know, having to go through an awkward phase in the public eye as you're still discovering yourself, it's definitely challenging. It taught me a lot."