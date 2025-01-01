Josh Peck and wife Paige set to welcome baby number three

Josh Peck and his wife, Paige O'Brien, have announced they are expecting a third child.

The actor shared the news on Instagram. The couple posted a black-and-white selfie of themselves, in which the Good Guys co-host smiled as he placed a hand on his wife's bump.

"I finally get a minivan. #3," Peck wrote in the caption.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, are already parents to sons Max, six, and Shai, two.

The Drake and Josh alum and the cinematographer dated for several years before getting engaged in 2016. They wed the following year and welcomed Max a year later. Shai was born in October 2022.

Over the course of their relationship, O'Brien has supported Peck through various ups and downs, including overcoming his painful past.

Former child star Peck, who also appeared in multiple episodes of How I Met Your Father, opened up about his weight struggles and drug addiction in his memoir Happy People Are Annoying.

"It took me a really long time to love the 15-year-old version of me. But now I understand how strong he was," he told People.

"Getting married and having a kid forces you to level up emotionally. It's so much bigger than me."