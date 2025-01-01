Catherine, Princess of Wales marks World Cancer Day

Catherine, Princess of Wales has marked World Cancer Day.

The 43-year-old shared a photo on social media, taken by her son, Prince Louis.

It shows her standing in the woods in Windsor, with her arms outstretched.

Alongside the photo, Catherine wrote, "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease," before signing off with her initial.

A second photo, taken by Catherine, shows dark foliage lit up by the sun, with the same message written over the top. There are ferns in the photo - a plant that has inspired some of her jewellery over the past year. Ferns are a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings.

She tagged the post, #WorldCancerDay.

Catherine's post comes three weeks after she revealed she was in remission from cancer.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she said in a statement. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Catherine announced she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in March 2024 after weeks of speculation about her health. She was treated with preventative chemotherapy.