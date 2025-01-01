Justin Baldoni 'emotionally and financially devastated' by Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has told how the legal battle with Blake Lively is affecting his client.

In a pre-trial conference, Bryan Freedman, who is the attorney for Baldoni gave some insight into how his client is feeling about the increasingly bitter legal battle between him and his It Ends With Us co-star.

He told how his clients, including It Ends With Us producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, their production company Wayfarer Studios and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, are "devastated financially and emotionally."

He added, "Not to sound like a four-year-old fighting a four-year-old with 'they started it,' but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There's no way to fight against it."

He was seemingly referring to the sexual harassment allegations Lively has brought against Baldoni.

In turn, Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, told CNN that Baldoni's alleged "retaliation campaign" against the actress has been "devastating" for her.

The pre-trial conference was to decide whether to grant the gag order that Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds requested so Baldoni's team couldn't speak to the media.

The order was denied, but Judge Lewis Liman told both sides to avoid making public statements about the case because it could interfere with a fair trial.

The trial is currently scheduled for March 2026, although Judge Liman suggested that Baldoni and Lively consider an earlier trial date.