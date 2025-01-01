Netflix removes Karla Sofia Gascón from Emilia Perez Oscars promo

Netflix has seemingly obliterated transgender actor Karla Sofia Gascón from its Emilia Perez Oscars media campaign.

Eagle-eyed social media followers shared new promotional material released as part of the Oscar campaign for the movie that negates the presence of Gascón.

The move comes amid the controversy surrounding the Oscar-nominated star, who has been accused of racism, homophobia, body shaming and other hurtful social media posts.

"13 Academy Awards nominations!" the For Your Consideration (FYC) ad trumpets. "Best Picture of the Year, Best International Feature, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song."

There is no mention nor image of Gascón, who made history last month as the first transgender person to be nominated in an Oscars acting category.

A number of commenters took the streaming service to task over omitting Best Actress nominee Gascón in spite of her recent controversies.

Film site World of Reel noted that the streamer was "attempting to steer its $30M+ Oscar campaign for Emilia Perez in the right direction... ignoring that its controversial star Karla Sofia Gascón was even in the movie".

The site went on to say that "Netflix has basically thrown in the towel" in pushing Gascón as a viable Oscar contender.

FYC refers to a marketing campaign used by studios and filmmakers to actively promote their films to members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.