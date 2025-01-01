Lily Allen and David Harbour split

Lily Allen and David Harbour have reportedly broken up.

In recent months, rumours have swirled online suggesting the Smile singer and Stranger Things actor were having marital problems.

And in a report published by People on Monday, sources claimed Allen and Harbour have separated after four years of marriage.

"Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split," an insider commented.

Representatives for Allen and Harbour have not yet responded to the report.

In December, the British star explained that she had been experiencing a "tough time" during an episode of her podcast, Miss Me?

"I've been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become a real issue," she told co-host Miquita Oliver.

While in January, Allen announced she would be taking a break from recording the podcast as a result of poor mental health.

However, she maintained that she hadn't relapsed and wasn't going to rehab.

"I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything. I'm really not in a good place. I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it's got out of control," the 39-year-old revealed. "There will be speculation, because of the amount of time that I'm going to be taking away, that I'm going to drug rehab, and I'm not. I've not relapsed."

Allen has been sober since giving up alcohol five years ago.

The Alfie hitmaker and Harbour, 49, started dating in 2019 and wed in Las Vegas in September 2020.

Previously, Allen was married to Sam Cooper, with whom she shares daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12.