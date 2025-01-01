Juliette Binoche named jury president for 2025 Cannes Film Festival

French actress Juliette Binoche has been unveiled as the jury president for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The English Patient actress will watch all the films screening in the official competition and pick the winner of the coveted Palme d'Or for best film, among other prizes. Binoche will be supported by jury members who have yet to be announced.

This year's Cannes will mark exactly 40 years since Binoche first attended the French festival with the Palme d'Or contender Rendez-vous, in which she had her first major role.

"I'm looking forward to sharing these life experiences with the members of the Jury and the public," Binoche said in a statement. "In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress; I never imagined I'd return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility."

While Rendez-vous didn't win the main prize, filmmaker André Téchiné was named Best Director and it launched Binoche's career at the age of 21. The 60-year-old has often said that she was "born at" Cannes.

Binoche has appeared in seven other competition titles over the years, including 2000's Code Unknown, 2007's Hidden, 2010's Certified Copy, 2012's Cosmopolis, 2014's Clouds Of Sils Maria, 2016's Slack Bay and 2023's The Taste of Things.

She won the Best Actress honour for Certified Copy.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from 13 to 24 May. The official selection will be unveiled in mid-April.

Binoche will help announce the winners on 24 May.