Zac Efron joins Will Ferrell in untitled comedy film

Zac Efron has been cast alongside Will Ferrell in a new comedy film.

The 37-year-old actor is to feature opposite the 'Anchorman' star in the untitled new movie that Nicholas Stoller is helming from his own script.

Stoller has recently worked with Will and Reese Witherspoon on the romantic comedy flick 'You're Cordially Invited'.

The new comedy tells the story of a young convict (Efron) fresh out of prison as he takes a reality TV courtroom hostage because he blames the megalomaniac judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that he believes has ruined his life.

Stoller is producing for his Stoller Global Solutions' banner while Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown are all doing so for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Meanwhile, Zac is set to play dual roles in his upcoming movie 'Famous', which is set in Los Angeles and explores the dark side of celebrity.

Efron will play overenthusiastic fan Lance Dunkquist and Hollywood heartthrob James Jansen in the flick that is being directed by Jody Hill.

A synopsis reads: "Lance Dunkquist has one asset that's about to change his life – he has the face of a movie star. And not just any movie star – Lance is the spitting image of Hollywood icon, James Jansen. Lance is about to travel to Los Angeles to make his dream come true. Lance is going to be famous, no matter what it takes..."

Zac rose to fame as Troy Bolton in Disney's 'High School Musical' franchise and explained that he wanted to challenge himself as an actor by taking parts that audiences might not have expected after moving on from the series.

He said: "I'm constantly faced with two paths. The road that leads to something everybody has already seen or is expecting, or the more challenging road, which tends to be a bit more confusing and definitely the harder road to take. And inevitably I always go with that road when I can."

However, the dancing skills he acquired on 'High School Musical' came in useful for his role as wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the 2023 film 'The Iron Claw'.

Zac told HeyUGuys: "Dancing helped, for sure. There was no way to get into wrestling other than just to start. All the guys, we committed from the very first day, from the very first lesson. We showed up, we dropped our egos at the door and just started to listen. We had a great coach and yeah, it was hard.

"Wrestling is no joke, I have a ton of respect for it and it is one of the most fun things that I have been able to learn to apply to a film. It pulls on every creative and physical part of your being. It's really fun!"