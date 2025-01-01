Jack Whitehall claims Prince Harry 'dropped' him as friend after meeting wife Meghan

Jack Whitehall has claimed he stopped being "quite good friends" with Prince Harry after he started dating Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The British actor and comedian has revealed that he was pals with the Duke of Sussex during their wild party days but he got "dropped" after the royal became coupled up with the former Suits actress in 2016.

"I've come into contact with a couple of (the royals) in the past. I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror," Jack said on the Australian breakfast radio show Jase & Lauren. "I was dropped."

The Jungle Cruise actor clarified that he wasn't part of Harry's "inner circle" but they had "fun" on nights out before they both settled down with their respective partners.

Jack was then asked if he was there when Harry got naked during a private party in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2012.

"No, annoyingly, I wasn't there for the naked billiards. But I had a few nights out with him," he replied. "I mean, I wasn't, I wouldn't say, part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy. But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun."

The 36-year-old noted that he has "retired from that as well" as he and his fiancée Roxy Horner are now parents. They welcomed their daughter Elsie in September 2023.

Harry, 40, and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 and relocated to California in 2020. They have two children: Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.