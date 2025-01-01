Black Panther producer Nate Moore debunks T'Challa recast rumours

'Black Panther' producer Nate Moore has rubbished speculation that the character of T'Challa could be recast in the third movie.

Reports emerged last month that Marvel Studios were searching for a new actor for the role that was initially played by the late Chadwick Boseman but these have been dismissed by Moore.

The Marvel producer told ComicBook: "The truth is, there's no truth to those rumours.

"Never say never to anything, we haven't really had a lot of creative conversations with (director) Ryan Coogler yet, because he's finishing his film 'Sinners', which comes out this year.

"We'll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven't started (working on it)."

It was claimed by Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider that the studio was contemplating recasting T'Challa now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is exploring the multi-verse.

He pointed to 'Iron Man' star Robert Downey Jr's return as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' as a reason why Marvel was open to bringing the character back with another actor.

Sneider claimed that the role of T’Challa had been offered to an unknown performer last autumn but they turned the opportunity down because they didn’t want to potentially "jeopardise their career" by "stepping into Boseman’s gigantic shoes".

Meanwhile, Moore also discussed how the events of the upcoming flick 'Captain America: Brave New World' will help to set up the plot of 'Black Panther 3'.

He said: "I'm sure Wakanda will have an opinion about the arrival of Adamantium. And I'm sure Wakanda had an opinion on Sam Wilson as Captain America.

"Clearly, they seem to support him, as they've given him some technology to help him out. But Wakanda isn't in the best graces with the US government, so there's a possibility for conflict in a lot of different ways.

"I think Wakanda, to me, gets to play in the same political thriller sandbox as Captain America because it does deal with globalisation and global politics, so anything is possible."

Denzel Washington revealed last November that he would be starring in 'Black Panther 3' in one of his final roles before retirement.

Confirming that Coogler had written a role just for him in the third instalment, the Oscar-winner told Australia's 'Today' show: "At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best, I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done."

Sharing the roles he has lined up before he brings his Hollywood career to a close, the 'Training Day' actor said: "I played Othello at 22, I’m now going to play it at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.

"After that, I’m gonna do the film Othello. After that I’m gonna do King Lear. After that, I’m gonna retire."