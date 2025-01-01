Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan arrested for DUI and cocaine possession

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan has been arrested on multiple charges including DUI and cocaine possession.

The American basketball icon's son was taken into custody on Monday for driving under the influence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Marcus, 34, was booked into Orange County Jail in Orlando, Florida and posed for a mug shot. His bail was set at $4,000 (£3,200).

No further details have been released as to what led to the arrest and neither Marcus nor Michael have commented on the incident.

Also on Monday, Marcus, who is the second eldest child of the retired Hall of Fame basketball player, took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of throwback photos of his father.

This is not the first time Marcus has had a run-in with the law, as he was arrested in 2012 after getting into a drunken altercation with two women outside a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice.

The former college basketball player later pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was fined $250 (£200) plus court costs.

As well as being Michael's son, Marcus is also known for his recent relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

The pair dated on and off from late 2022 until they finally split in July 2024.