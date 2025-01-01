Barry Keoghan gives rare insight to life with his son

Barry Keoghan has shared a rare insight into his life as a father.

The 32-year-old Irish actor shares a two-year-old son named Brando with orthodontic therapist ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, who he split from in 2023.

The former Oscar-nominated star has rarely spoken about his family life but has now gushed over the time he has been spending with his son lately.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Keoghan said, "It's just nice being back (in London). My little boy is here and it's so good.

"Just being in the same time zone as him and getting to see him whenever I want and spending some quality dad time."

The Banshees of Inisherin actor went on to say that he appreciates that fans in the UK do not mob him when he is out and about in town - and that they give him space when he is with his toddler son.

He said, "It depends. It's not crazy. I say I've got a good fan base that are very respectful. Especially if they see you with your child, they're not going to be weird and that."

He added, "The English are quite good that way. They're stubborn in a way. There's a bit of a pride thing going on."

Keoghan recently completed filming The Immortal Man - a Peaky Blinders spin-off that is due to stream via Netflix at some point this year.