Leo Woodall admits being 'terrified' of sudden fame

Leo Woodall has confessed he was left feeling "terrified" when he suddenly became famous.

The 28-year-old actor seemingly found overnight fame in 2022 when he played mysterious hunk Jack in season two of HBO's dark comedy-drama The White Lotus.

He then broke hearts as Dexter Mayhew in the Netflix adaptation of One Day - and this month plays Renée Zellweger's love interest in comedy sequel Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Speaking to Radio Times, Woodall hinted he has struggled to adjust to life in the spotlight, admitting, "It's terrifying in a lot of ways. Because it was a relatively quick turnaround, suddenly I was on these big sets and then doing photoshoots and events and interviews."

After landing a string of roles since his White Lotus turn, he confirmed he is growing more confident in front of the camera, saying, "The filming, I'm getting more comfortable with and it's becoming my safe haven."

Admitting his rise to the top was stratospheric, he said, "I don't like using the word 'catapulted' but in terms of my career, it did have that effect."

The British star also confessed he is not at ease with his heartthrob status, saying, "Yeah, it's a mixed bag. In some ways it's part of the gig. But also, there are sides of it that can make you feel quite vulnerable and exposed. That side isn't as fun.

"When you're playing a role described like that, you can't help but look at yourself and go, 'Am I that guy?' There's sometimes pressure in making people buy that."