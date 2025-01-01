Tori Spelling reveals romantic encounter with Colin Farrell

Tori Spelling has claimed she once enjoyed a romantic encounter with Colin Farrell.

The 51-year-old actress has claimed she enjoyed a kiss with the 48-year-old Irish hunk more than two decades ago.

Spilling the details on her MisSpelling podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star claimed she enjoyed a passionate kiss with Farrell as part of a dare when she was at a hotel with friends.

She recalled, "I walked right up to him. We looked at each other. He goes, 'Hi.' I go, 'Hi.' And we just started making out."

Laughing about the incident, which allegedly happened in 2014, the star joked that she had "checked the moment off her bucket list" following the flirtatious exchange.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the TV star stunned fans by confessing she once enjoyed a threesome, declaring, "You've gotta try anything once."

Sharing details of the encounter, she revealed, "It was me, a male and a female," before noting that she enjoyed it "less" than she thought she would and that prior to the encounter she, "didn't have any exploration wants with a female behind closed doors."

Spelling recalled she was "nervous... (and) anxious the whole time" during the threesome, and insisted she simply, "played along with it."

However, the encounter solidified her sexual preferences, as she admitted, "I came away like, 'I think I'll stick to boys.'"