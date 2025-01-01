Christie Brinkley announces memoir discussing 'tumultuous marriages'

Christie Brinkley has announced she will release a memoir.

The model's book will be called Uptown Girl, in reference to her marriage to Billy Joel, who she met while filming the music video of the same name.

The book will touch on the now 71-year-old's life and career from being spotted as a model in 1974 in Paris to being propelled into Hollywood to work on movies including National Lampoon's Vacation.

A statement from the publisher, reveals that in the book, Christie shares never-before-told stories about the "betrayal" she felt from her biological father, "harrowing experiences" that almost took her life and her four "tumultuous marriages," including her divorce from Billy Joel.

Christie said in a statement, "I wrote Uptown Girl to inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I've always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small."

Christie was married to Billy Joel between 1985 and 1994.

Last year the model and entrepreneur revealed she had been diagnosed with skin cancer and had successful surgery to remove the growth.

Uptown Girl is set for release in April.