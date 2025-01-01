Karla Sophia Gascon to skip Critics Choice Awards - report

Karla Sophia Gascon will skip the Critics Choice Awards this weekend, according to reports from Variety.

It's believed the Emilia Pérez star won't attend the awards shows on 7 February after facing controversy regarding resurfaced tweets.

The 52-year-old has issued an apology about social media posts she's since deleted, where she criticised Muslim culture, George Floyd, diversity at the Oscars and more.

"I have been transparent because I have nothing to hide," she wrote on Instagram. "During (that) time, I felt lost in my transition, seeking approval in the eyes of others."

Gascon was expected to attend the awards with co-star Zoe Saldana, where they are both nominated for their roles in the movie musical about a Mexican drug Cartel leader who transitions into a woman.

The Spanish star is also expected to be a no-show at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday 8 February where she was scheduled to present. She's also nominated for her performance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on 23 February, as well as being the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

She has confirmed she will not renounce her Oscar nomination.

"I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone," she told CNN. "I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am."