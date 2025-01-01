Denise Richards admits it's 'increasingly difficult' to keep her family together

Denise Richards has told how it's becoming 'increasingly difficult' to keep her family together as they get older.

The Wild Things actress made the admission in the trailer for her new reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

She is mum to Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as well as Eloise, 13, who she adopted in 2011.

"These girls make it so f**king hard," Denise, 53, admitted. "People think it gets so much easier when they're older. It gets harder. There's no damn ass f**king handbook for it either, that's for sure."

Denise admitted that her tumultuous relationship with Charlie Sheen, who has now been sober for almost six years, may have had a lasting impact on their daughters.

"I guess you have a f**ked up mom and a f**ked up dad, and I've got f**ked up kids now," she said.

When Sami responded, saying, "Oh my god!" Denise replied, laughing, "I'm kidding!"

Denise and Charlie were married between 2002 and 2006. Denise married Aaron Phypers, who also makes a brief appearance in the trailer, in 2018.

Charlie, 59, married Brooke Mueller in 2008 and they divorced in 2011. The pair share custody of their twin 15-year-old sons, Bob and Max.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things will air on Bravo on 7 March.