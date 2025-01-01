Adrien Brody reveals makeup artist tried to pull his nose off

Adrien Brody has revealed a makeup artist once tried to pull his nose off.

The Oscar winner admitted he cracked up when a new makeup team attempted to detach his real nose while working on the set of his latest movie, The Brutalist.

Playing Hungarian-Jewish architect László Tóth in the film, Adrien, 51 had certain aspects of his face altered with prosthetics - but his nose was not one of them.

"They did apply a lot of - they had to do a prosthetic procedure," told Jimmy Fallon on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"It's funny, everyone's very busy, it's a movie with a lot of moving pieces and so I had a new team of people who I had never met."

He explained one of the makeup artists was working hard, using a solvent normally used to dissolve prosthetics' adhesive.

"They were removing this apparatus all over me and this woman was busily working away with a solvent on my nose," Adrien said.

"She's just working away, and I said, 'Are you trying to remove that?'" he recalled, gesturing to his nose.

"And she said, 'Yes,' and I said, 'That doesn't come off.'

"And then she says, 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' And then she goes, 'This is going in my diary.'"

In previous interviews, Adrien revealed he had broken his nose a number of times, including while shooting a fight scene in the 1999 film, Summer of Sam.