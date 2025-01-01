Lin-Manuel Miranda 'really wanted' munchkin role in Wicked

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed he "really wanted" to play a munchkin in Wicked.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the star recalled how he pleaded with Wicked director Jon M. Chu to give him a small but pivotal role in the blockbuster big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.

After working with Chu on 2021 movie musical In The Heights, Miranda hoped he could persuade the director to cast him in Wicked too.

"In the opening number of the show, this one munchkin runs out and goes, 'Is it true you were her friend?' Because, man, I don't know if you've seen a live production of Wicked," Miranda shared. "But sometimes they really put some sauce on the ball when they deliver that line."

He went on explain his desire to play the character was down to the munchkin delivering a critical line in the opening scene.

Miranda continued, "It's where the story starts. So I was like, 'I really wanted to do that line, Jon.' And I was not cast."

Despite his disappointment, Miranda can understand why he wasn't the best fit for the role and admitted it would have been "distracting" for the audience.

The 45-year-old star was also full of praise for the actress who did eventually win the part.

"The young woman who does it in the movie is great," Miranda said. "She does it very earnestly. I would have done very Regina George, Mean Girls like, 'Is it true you were her friend?' Didn't make the cut."