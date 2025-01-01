Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Will Smith slapping Kanye West

Jimmy Kimmel has joked that "all would be forgiven" if Will Smith had slapped Kanye West at the Grammy Awards.

During the opening monologue for the latest episode of US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian discussed West and his partner Bianca Censori's shocking red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards over the weekend. Censori removed her floor-length fur coat in front of photographers to reveal a sheer minidress without underwear, with the couple asked to leave soon after the stunt.

Kimmel has now quipped that Smith - who infamously slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the 2022 Oscars - could have made amends by confronting Kanye for his actions at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

"You know what's a shame?" Kimmel shared. "If Will Smith - all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye, I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year."

Smith's appearance at the Grammy Awards marked the first time he had attended an awards ceremony since the Oscars in 2022.

Kimmel wasted no time in ridiculing West and Censori during the lengthy monologue.

He laughed, "Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night - none other than Kanye West... He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing... nothing."

He also compared Censori's revealing appearance to Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, when fellow performer Justin Timberlake pulled off a piece of Jackson's costume and accidentally exposed her breast.

"Remember when the whole country melted down when one of Janet Jackson's boobs popped out for a millisecond?" he mused. "Now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they're yelling, 'Bianca, over here on the right! Please!'"