Harrison Ford takes responsibility for flop film

Harrison Ford has accepted he is to blame for one of his recent films flopping at the box office.

The 82-year-old actor reprised his role of Indiana Jones in the sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - which was released in 2023 and reportedly made a loss for Disney to the tune of $130 million (£100 million).

Ford has now confessed he was a driving force behind the film, the fifth in the franchise, but is not too sad that it flopped.

Speaking of the professional turkey, the Hollywood icon told the Wall Street Journal, "S**t happens. I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell.

"When (Indy) had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened."

Brushing off the bruising box office result, he expressed pride in his work, saying, "I'm still happy I made that movie."

This month fans can see him playing Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, aka the Red Hulk, in the Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World.

Confirming he said yes to the project without reading a script, he declared, "Why not? I saw enough Marvels to see actors that I admired having a good time.

"I didn't really know that at the end I would turn into the Red Hulk. Well, it's like life. You only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing."

Captain America: Brave New World is released in the UK on Friday 14 February.