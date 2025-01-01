Blake Lively sued by crisis PR team in new lawsuit

Blake Lively has come under fresh legal attack from a PR team that is taking action against her in a new suit.

The 37-year-old actress has seen her reputation take a hit since she first opted to sue It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and accusing him of smearing her name - accusations he has furiously denied.

Others have been dragged into the resulting legal firestorm - as Baldoni decided to counter-sue the star for a huge $400 million (£320 million).

Now Jed Wallace and his crisis PR firm, Street Relations, are suing Lively for defamation after she named them in her civil complaint application last December.

E! News reports that the firm is seeking at least $6 million (£4.8 million) in punitive damages, arguing that even though Lively did not include him in her subsequent lawsuit against Baldoni, the mere mention of him and the firm in her application had inflicted "damage" on their reputation.

Lively is standing by her accusations, however, and has brushed off the latest lawsuit against her.

A spokesperson told E! News, "Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation.

"This is not just a publicity stunt - it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department."

The statement concluded, "While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court."