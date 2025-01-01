Travis Kelce throws support behind Donald Trump attending Super Bowl

Travis Kelce has fully supported news that Donald Trump is to attend the Super Bowl this coming weekend.

The 35-year-old American football star plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.

Sports fans learned this week that President Trump intends to attend the event to cheer on the sport stars - and this has been regarded as welcome news from the Tight End player.

Asked at a Super Bowl press conference for his views on President Trump's attendance, Kelce declared, per Billboard, "That's awesome. It's a great honour."

The sportsman added, "No matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life. Having the president there, it's the best country in the world, and that's pretty cool."

Trump himself has previously spoken out about both Kelce and his girlfriend, the prominently anti-Trump pop star Taylor Swift.

He said of the Lavender Haze singer in a post issued via Truth Social last year, "I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time ... She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

And after later hitting out at her via the social media outlet, he added of Kelce, "I like her boyfriend, Travis. Even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"

The stage is therefore set for awkward scenes this weekend, as Swift is also tipped to be heading to New Orleans to watch the big game live from the stadium.