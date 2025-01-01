Wendy Williams denies dementia diagnosis

Wendy Williams has denied she was has frontotemporal dementia.

The former TV host revealed she would work with Lifetime again despite suing the network last year.

In September, 60-year-old Wendy's temporary guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed suit against Lifetime's parent company A&E over its four-part docuseries titled Where Is Wendy Williams?, claiming the programme had exploited Wendy's vulnerable position as a sufferer of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Wendy received a diagnosis of both conditions in 2023.

This week, Wendy claimed she not only does not suffer from either condition, but that she wants no part of the lawsuit.

"You know what? I don't have frontal temporal dementia," Wendy told The Breakfast Club podcast in an interview aired this week.

"It's disgusting. That is a very rare thing for anybody to have. You understand what I'm saying? It's like one of those types of things where I'd be a blibbering idiot. Like, I can't take a shower, I can't dress myself."

She claimed the lawsuit against A&E could stand to earn her as much as $20 million (£16 million) but she would rather work with the business instead.

"I don't want that kind of money, you know, I've worked with Lifetime several times," Wendy said.

"You know what I'm saying? Enough that I would love to do something with Lifetime again...they are good people to me and I am good people to them."