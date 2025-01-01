Demi Moore hints dismissive 'popcorn actress' producer is dead

Demi Moore has hinted the dismissive producer who called her a "popcorn actress" is dead.

The Ghost star opened up to Jimmy Kimmel this week about the exec who insulted her early in her career, telling him the producer in question may have been "rolling over in his grave" at her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Accepting the prize for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy at this year's awards in January for her role in The Substance, Demi had told the crowd she had been dismissed as a lightweight by a Hollywood producer three decades prior.

"I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," she shared.

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a 'popcorn actress' and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have."

In her Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, Demi explained she had been able, in the intervening years, to "reframe" the insult.

"What somebody else does or doesn't do is irrelevant. How you hold it is everything," she explained.

"And while I may have taken it as he intended it, it's what I made it mean about me. It's that I made it mean that somehow I wasn't ever going to be somebody that could be acknowledged in that kind of arena or platform, that I couldn't win awards... But he didn't do that. He just said the words. So that's the difference."