Kristin Davis fainted on Melrose Place after being instructed not to gain any weight

Kristin Davis has told how she once fainted after being instructed by producers not to gain any weight.

The Sex and the City actress has opened up about her role as Brooke Armstrong on Melrose Place in 1995.

She has told how she was pressured into staying a certain size - which was detrimental to her health.

"Every single person was gorgeous and super skinny," she said in an interview with People magazine. "So I was like, 'This is what I have to do.'"

She recalled hiring a running coach and doing back-to-back 90-minute spin classes.

"I was frustrated. I was trying to do the thing," she shared. "Of course, I'm sure I wasn't eating, I have no idea. I don't remember the eating part."

She went on to tell how she felt light-headed from lack of food, and "fainted in a parking lot one time. Sometimes I couldn't remember my name. It was a lot," she shared.

She recalled how she was approached by co-star Thomas Calabro who told her the producers were worried about her weight.

"I go to the line producer and I'm like, 'Thomas Calabro just told me that you guys are stressing about my weight. Did someone say something? Did Mr. (Aaron) Spelling say something?' And he was like, 'We think you look beautiful,' and I was like, 'Yeah, and?' He goes, 'Just don't gain any weight.'"

She believes that those sort of conversations were common in the 90s.

"It was normal for a long time," she admitted. "You could look at it either way. But I mean, there was a lot of stress. If you had hips, it was a situation."